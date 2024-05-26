A Chief Executive Exclusive

Microsoft’s Wave 2 update to MS 365 Copilot is chock full of powerful changes and additional features. From Copilot Pages to slick new features across all Microsoft365 apps to the release of Copilot agents, Wave 2 promises to be more revolutionary than evolutionary. But to make the most of it, you need expert help.

Free for all AI CONNECT members, and available at a low-cost for non-members, join us for an exclusive 2-hour online workshop, Mastering Microsoft Copilot Wave 2: A Workshop for C-Suite Leaders, tailored specifically for C-Suite level executives who aspire to leverage the cutting-edge AI capabilities of Microsoft’s 365 platform.