A Chief Executive Exclusive
Mastering Microsoft Copilot Wave 2
A Workshop for C-Suite Leaders
Microsoft’s Wave 2 update to MS 365 Copilot is chock full of powerful changes and additional features. From Copilot Pages to slick new features across all Microsoft365 apps to the release of Copilot agents, Wave 2 promises to be more revolutionary than evolutionary. But to make the most of it, you need expert help.
Free for all AI CONNECT members, and available at a low-cost for non-members, join us for an exclusive 2-hour online workshop, Mastering Microsoft Copilot Wave 2: A Workshop for C-Suite Leaders, tailored specifically for C-Suite level executives who aspire to leverage the cutting-edge AI capabilities of Microsoft’s 365 platform.
This transformative event is meticulously designed to empower time-crunched senior leaders with a deep understanding of Copilot and its integration across various applications.
Your Guides to Copilot
Andy Huneycutt
A leader in Microsoft 365 enterprise collaboration and an acclaimed Microsoft MVP, brings you insights from the forefront of Microsoft 365 training and adoption strategies. Andy is a Microsoft 365 Enterprise Collaboration Specialist and President of Upskill Tech, Inc. His day-to-day revolves around leading Microsoft 365 training and user adoption services for a sizable healthcare organization. He has 15 years of experience working with Microsoft collaboration technologies. Since 2017, he’s been recognized as a Microsoft MVP for Microsoft Apps and Services.
John Moore
An Enterprise Architect specializing in the Microsoft 365 platform and its capabilities. He has spent over 15 years delivering technology services that enhance user experience and enables them to work efficiently on any device from any location. John is passionate about sharing new technology with others and transforming the way we work. John is a Microsoft MVP in M365 Apps & Services.
Copilot isn’t just another software product — and Wave 2 isn’t just another update.
Stay ahead, stay informed, and transform the way your enterprise works.
Join us for this advanced how-to manual on scaling productivity and guiding informed decisions regarding enterprise-wide implementation.
Experience Copilot Pages:
Discover how Copilot Pages transforms workspace collaboration with dynamic, AI-powered content management, offering a new level of interaction and efficiency in Microsoft 365.
Unlock AI-Driven Automation with Copilot Agents:
Understand the new Copilot agents and how they automate complex workflows, enhancing operational efficiency across your organization.
Advanced Features Across Microsoft 365 Apps:
Explore the latest AI enhancements in Teams, Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint that streamline communication, project management, and document creation.
Hands-On Guidance:
Benefit from step-by-step demonstrations and actionable advice from leading industry experts.
Leverage Python in Excel:
Learn how the integration of Python in Excel enables advanced data analysis, providing C-Suite leaders with deeper insights for data-driven decision-making.
Tailored Implementation Strategies:
Get smarter on deploying these new Wave 2 features in a way that aligns with your specific organizational needs, ensuring a smooth transition and immediate impact.
REGISTRATION OPTIONS
Copilot Workshop + MembershipAccess to a year of continuous learning
-
Copilot Workshop, live and ondemand
-
Monthly AI CONNECT member-exclusive sessions
-
Video, Tools & Prompts Library
Copilot Workshop TicketsSingle session access
-
Copilot Workshop, live and ondemand
-
No monthly AI sessions
-
No Video, Tools & Prompts Library
About AI CONNECT
Training Designed for Senior Leaders
In today’s fast-paced business landscape, staying competitive means empowering your team with the skills to leverage cutting-edge technologies like generative AI. AI CONNECT provides a hands-on, practical training experience designed specifically for senior leaders who want to ensure their teams are ready for the future of work.
Why Choose AI CONNECT?
Practical, Hands-On Learning
Our training focuses on real-world applications of generative AI, enabling your team to gain practical skills they can use immediately. No academic theories—just actionable knowledge that drives results.
Low-Cost, High-Value Training
AI CONNECT offers an affordable training solution that doesn’t compromise on quality. We deliver top-tier education that’s accessible, providing significant value to your organization.
Accessible and Engaging
Our platform is designed to be user-friendly and engaging, ensuring that your team remains motivated and learns effectively throughout the program.