This online community is tailored for leaders and their teams in HR, finance, marketing and sales, as well as other key areas of business who are eager to embrace the potential of generative AI to strengthen their companies—and their own career potential.

This is about both high-level strategy and hands-on, roll-up your sleeves workshopping with other do-ers looking to become proficient and get their teams up to speed—fast—with this game-changing technology.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional looking to enhance your skills or an aspiring leader seeking to own a piece of the future, the AI Academy series is your gateway to unlocking the power of generative AI.