Master AI
—Grow Faster
Online learning built exclusively for executives looking to jump AI theory into profitable action.
Move Beyond the Basics of Generative AI
The AI revolution is here and you can be part of it. Invest in yourself and your future.
In response to overwhelming demand for practical, cutting-edge tools and professional development of generative AI skills among company leaders at small and mid-sized companies, Chief Executive Group is launching AI CONNECT, a learning community with ongoing training and sharing of AI tools and best practices among business leaders.
Join AI CONNECT to gain access to:
Monthly AI Masterclass Sessions
Highly-interactive, 90-minute session will have segments focused on using generative AI in all the key parts of a business, including: HR, finance, marketing and sales, and will evolve as the technology evolves, helping you keep your skills current.
Exclusive peer networking collaboration channels
Facilitated by our AI faculty members and with specific conversations around HR, finance, marketing, data analytics and more, where you can bring your burning questions, learn from others and build your network of like-minded professionals.
Video, Tools and Prompts Library
Gain access to a video library of all past events, including our groundbreaking intro sessions to help you get up to speed on the basics of using generative AI and tools and prompts developed from sessions.
Meet the AI CONNECT Faculty
Business Leaders Turned AI Experts
Delivering concentrated, high-value learning with the pragmatic, practical focus Chief Executive Group is known for, in an easy-to-access platform that understands the constraints and challenges of busy working executives.
What You'll Learn: The Expert Sessions
Solutions-Focused and Pragmatic, with Tangible Takeaways
Upcoming Sessions
Attend live sessions with faculty once per month (or watch ondemand)
Introduction To Agentic Workflows
You will learn how to develop and deploy AI agents to perform tasks, make decisions and interact with users in ways that expand beyond single-prompt, single-output processes.
- Introduction to agentic workflows: The key to unleashing AI productivity
- Leveraging AI agent reflection to improve outcomes
- Fundamentals of multi-agent collaboration to accelerate productivity
- Getting AI to leverage external tools
- Demo using Make.com
- Extended Q&A
Creating Incredible Imagery With AI
You will learn how to better use some of the most popular and impactful image generation platforms to create high-quality tailored imagery for your marketing campaigns and more.
- Image generation: rules of the road
- Image generation tools & platform review
- Generating effective, high quality imagery for marketing
- Advanced image generation prompt techniques
- Extended Q&A
AI For Power-HR Operations
You will learn how to successfully integrated AI into all aspects of your HR operations, enhancing functions at every level.
- How to use AI to improve HR communications and automate policy development
- How to use AI to including craft impactful Employer Value Propositions (EVPs) that attract top talent, supported by dynamic employment branding and content strategies.
- How to leverage AI to streamline talent assessment, selection, and onboarding
- Extended Q&A
Sessions Continue
Members benefit from one session per month on a continuous basis
November 14
Building Better Bots
Led by Glenn Hopper
December 12
Unleashing Creativity With Generative AI
Led by Ashley Couto
January 9
Building a Better Workplace with AI
Led by Stephen Lytle
February 13
Using Data Science With AI
Led by Glenn Hopper
March 13
The AI-Driven Marketing Shop
Led by Ashley Couto
April 10
Leading Your People Into the Future with AI
Led by Stephen Lytle
Resources and Tools
You’ll gain immediate, ongoing access to a growing library of videos, templates and tools, including:
Join AI CONNECT
Move beyond the basics of generative AI—join your peers for continuous learning so your company doesn't get left behind.
Individual MembershipAccess to a year of continuous learning
Monthly AI Masterclass Sessions
Peer Collaboration Channels
Video, Tools & Prompts Library
Corporate MembershipUnlock continuous learning for your team
Monthly AI Masterclass Sessions
-
Peer Collaboration Channels
-
Video, Tools & Prompts Library
Who Should Join
Are you eager to embrace the potential of generative AI?
This online community is tailored for leaders and their teams in HR, finance, marketing and sales, as well as other key areas of business who are eager to embrace the potential of generative AI to strengthen their companies—and their own career potential.
This is about both high-level strategy and hands-on, roll-up your sleeves workshopping with other do-ers looking to become proficient and get their teams up to speed—fast—with this game-changing technology.
Whether you’re a seasoned professional looking to enhance your skills or an aspiring leader seeking to own a piece of the future, the AI Academy series is your gateway to unlocking the power of generative AI.