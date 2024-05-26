Master AI

—Grow Faster

Online learning built exclusively for executives looking to jump AI theory into profitable action.

Move Beyond the Basics of Generative AI

The AI revolution is here and you can be part of it. Invest in yourself and your future.

In response to overwhelming demand for practical, cutting-edge tools and professional development of generative AI skills among company leaders at small and mid-sized companies, Chief Executive Group is launching AI CONNECT, a learning community with ongoing training and sharing of AI tools and best practices among business leaders.

Join AI CONNECT to gain access to:

Monthly AI Masterclass Sessions 

Highly-interactive, 90-minute session will have segments focused on using generative AI in all the key parts of a business, including: HR, finance, marketing and sales, and will evolve as the technology evolves, helping you keep your skills current.  

View Upcoming Sessions

Exclusive peer networking collaboration channels

Facilitated by our AI faculty members and with specific conversations around HR, finance, marketing, data analytics and more, where you can bring your burning questions, learn from others and build your network of like-minded professionals. 

Video, Tools and Prompts Library

Gain access to a video library of all past events, including our groundbreaking intro sessions to help you get up to speed on the basics of using generative AI and tools and prompts developed from sessions.

Meet the AI CONNECT Faculty

Business Leaders Turned AI Experts

Delivering concentrated, high-value learning with the pragmatic, practical focus Chief Executive Group is known for, in an easy-to-access platform that understands the constraints and challenges of busy working executives.  

Glenn Hopper

A chief financial officer with two decades of experience leading finance operations

Ashley Couto

An award-winning marketer & designer with 20 years of experience

Stephen Lytle

A seasoned HR strategist with a successful 20 year track record of leadership

What You'll Learn: The Expert Sessions

Solutions-Focused and Pragmatic, with Tangible Takeaways

Upcoming Sessions

Attend live sessions with faculty once per month (or watch ondemand)

Introduction To Agentic Workflows

  • August 8, 2024
  • 3:00 - 4:30 pm ET

Led by Glenn Hopper

You will learn how to develop and deploy AI agents to perform tasks, make decisions and interact with users in ways that expand beyond single-prompt, single-output processes.

  • Introduction to agentic workflows: The key to unleashing AI productivity
  • Leveraging AI agent reflection to improve outcomes
  • Fundamentals of multi-agent collaboration to accelerate productivity
  • Getting AI to leverage external tools
  • Demo using Make.com
  • Extended Q&A

Creating Incredible Imagery With AI

  • September 12, 2024
  • 3:00 - 4:30 pm ET

Led by Ashley Couto

You will learn how to better use some of the most popular and impactful image generation platforms to create high-quality tailored imagery for your marketing campaigns and more.

  • Image generation: rules of the road
  • Image generation tools & platform review
  • Generating effective, high quality imagery for marketing
  • Advanced image generation prompt techniques
  • Extended Q&A

AI For Power-HR Operations

  • October 10, 2024
  • 3:00 - 4:30 pm ET

Led by Stephen Lytle

You will learn how to successfully integrated AI into all aspects of your HR operations, enhancing functions at every level.

  • How to use AI to improve HR communications and automate policy development
  • How to use AI to including craft impactful Employer Value Propositions (EVPs) that attract top talent, supported by dynamic employment branding and content strategies.
  • How to leverage AI to streamline talent assessment, selection, and onboarding
  • Extended Q&A

Sessions Continue

Members benefit from one session per month on a continuous basis

November 14

Building Better Bots

Led by Glenn Hopper

December 12

Unleashing Creativity With Generative AI

Led by Ashley Couto

January 9

Building a Better Workplace with AI

Led by Stephen Lytle

February 13

Using Data Science With AI

Led by Glenn Hopper

March 13

The AI-Driven Marketing Shop

Led by Ashley Couto

April 10

Leading Your People Into the Future with AI

Led by Stephen Lytle

Resources and Tools

You’ll gain immediate, ongoing access to a growing library of videos, templates and tools, including:

  • More than 5 hours of video covering fundamental aspects of using AI in HR, Finance, Marketing and Sales
  • Introductory video in unlocking the fundamentals of AI in your organization
  • Creating e-mail and social copy using generative AI tools
  • Generative AI for marketing optimization prompts and model workflow
  • AI prompts and workflow to improve HR communications and automate policy development, ensuring compliance and alignment with organizational goals
  • AI prompts and workflow to build job descriptions and employee value propositions
  • Advanced HR frameworks to boost employee engagement and lifecycle management
  • AI prompts and workflow to build personalized development programs
  • Analyzing a 10K using ChatGPT
  • Creating a forecast with ChatGPT
  • Company Research with Perplexity
  • Review of state of the art foundation models (strengths and weaknesses of each)
  • Prompt Engineering
  • Guide to creating better GPTs
  • Using Chat GPT's data analysis tool
  • And more...

Move beyond the basics of generative AI—join your peers for continuous learning so your company doesn't get left behind.

Individual Membership

Access to a year of continuous learning
$ 995 Per Year
  • Monthly AI Masterclass Sessions
  • Peer Collaboration Channels
  • Video, Tools & Prompts Library
Corporate Membership

Unlock continuous learning for your team
$ 795 Per Member for Teams of 3+
  • Monthly AI Masterclass Sessions
  • Peer Collaboration Channels
  • Video, Tools & Prompts Library
Who Should Join

Are you eager to embrace the potential of generative AI?

This online community is tailored for leaders and their teams in HR, finance, marketing and sales, as well as other key areas of business who are eager to embrace the potential of generative AI to strengthen their companies—and their own career potential. 

This is about both high-level strategy and hands-on, roll-up your sleeves workshopping with other do-ers looking to become proficient and get their teams up to speed—fast—with this game-changing technology. 

Whether you’re a seasoned professional looking to enhance your skills or an aspiring leader seeking to own a piece of the future, the AI Academy series is your gateway to unlocking the power of generative AI. 

"It was the first time I could see how AI can be used from a financial and accounting point of view. "
Sandrine McDonaldInstabug, Inc.
AI for Finance Attendee
“Full of useful insights and actionable content. Really got me to think about AI differently.”
Matt SmithPrecision Precast Erectors
AI for Sales Attendee
“Great hands-on explanation”
Barb KyesActionCOACH Tampa Bay
AI for Sales Attendee
“This was very informative and relevant to my line of work. I learned so much that I can bring to my everyday job to be more productive and creative in my customer messaging.”
Heather EastwoodPro Star Rental
AI for Marketing Attendee
“I thought the presenters were fantastic and provided examples, suggestions, and guidance. Practical use, ideas to consider, cautions, and expanded my framework for thinking about how to use ChatGPT beyond casual use.”
Amy KardashIn Trust Center for Theological Schools
AI for HR Attendee
Glenn Hopper

A chief financial officer with two decades of experience leading finance operations

Glenn is a nationally-recognized expert on finance automation, operational efficiency and margin improvements. Having spent his professional career coupling financial leadership and technical expertise to optimize operations and promote innovation and modernization within companies, he’s now become a pioneer in the uses of AI to safely increase productivity in the finance function and beyond, and he’ll share what he’s learning from his work. 

Ashley Couto

An award-winning marketer & designer with 20 years of experience

Ashley Couto gets first-look access and exclusive conversations with the most dynamic and forward-thinking voices in the AI space. She is behind the scenes helping some of the world’s largest companies leverage AI effectively. Bringing two decades of award-winning marketing to the table, Ashley’s data-driven approach to leveraging AI and prompt engineering mastery have quickly made her one of the foremost global experts on the use and implementation of AI to revolutionize your marketing and creative efforts. She’ll show you some of the most innovative use cases of ChatGPT, Midjourney, and lesser-known but high-impact AI tools that will transform your company’s creative efforts. 

Stephen Lytle

A seasoned HR strategist with a successful 20 year track record of leadership

Stephen has been a leader at respected organizations like Target, Walmart, ChenMed and now Evara Health. As the AVP of People & Culture at Evara he pilots the teams that ensure HR, Benefits, Compensation, Employee Relations, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Development, and Training champion strategies that catalyze both personal and professional growth, and ultimately elevate patient care and outcomes. Distinguished in the field, Stephen delivers AI and ChatGPT training to organizations, sharing insights from his firsthand experiences. His approach is unique — he’s not just a consultant but an actual HR practitioner who applies AI technology within his role. This practical perspective informs his training sessions, making them both relevant and actionable for his audience. 